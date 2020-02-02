Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.13.

SBCF traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.15. 191,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.32. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 508.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,652,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after buying an additional 107,064 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 380,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 91,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 57,147 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

