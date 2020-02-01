Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Director Robert J. Lipstein Purchases 500 Shares

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Director Robert J. Lipstein purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $14,165.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.32.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,096,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,426 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 107,064 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 432,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 52,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 508.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 201,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

