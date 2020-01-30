Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report issued on Sunday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

SBCF has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 28.49%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,679,000 after purchasing an additional 265,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 508.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,652,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 107,064 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 380,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 91,371 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

