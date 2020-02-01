Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.87

Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.87 and last traded at $38.01, with a volume of 1196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.63.

CKH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.12 million, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Seacor in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacor during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Seacor during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacor during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacor Company Profile (NYSE:CKH)

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?