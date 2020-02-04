Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.79% from the company’s current price.

STX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.94. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $302,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James J. Murphy sold 76,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $4,405,584.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,403,501.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,263 shares of company stock worth $16,051,228 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

