Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STX. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.80. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 76,393 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $4,405,584.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,403,501.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholls Stuart 6,724,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,263 shares of company stock valued at $16,051,228. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

