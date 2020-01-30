Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Up 9.7% in January

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,600 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 299,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 481,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of SHIP stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.38. 2,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,754. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.89. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $23.96 million for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 80.98% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

SHIP has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?

