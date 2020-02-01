Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares fell 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38, 514,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 210% from the average session volume of 165,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHIP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 80.98% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $23.96 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

