Seaport Global Securities Comments on Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:APD)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Air Products & Chemicals in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.48. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.06.

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $237.27 on Wednesday. Air Products & Chemicals has a one year low of $161.06 and a one year high of $244.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 66,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,174,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

