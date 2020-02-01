Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on D. R. Horton Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for D. R. Horton in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.70. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DHI. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Shares of DHI opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 7.13. D. R. Horton has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $61.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in D. R. Horton by 2.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in D. R. Horton by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in D. R. Horton by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in D. R. Horton by 97.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in D. R. Horton by 7.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

