February 1, 2020
Seaspan Corporation Preferred Shares Series G (NYSE:SSW.PG) Trading 0% Higher

Seaspan Corporation Preferred Shares Series G (NYSE:SSW.PG) traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.24 and last traded at $26.13, 6,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27.

About Seaspan Corporation Preferred Shares Series G (NYSE:SSW.PG)

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of September 09, 2019, it operated a fleet of 112 containerships. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

