Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

TSE SES traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.58. The company had a trading volume of 130,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,315. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$4.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $723.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SES. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.14.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

