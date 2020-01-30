Securities Trust of Scotland plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.45 (LON:STS)

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON STS opened at GBX 206.67 ($2.72) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 202.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 197.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Securities Trust of Scotland has a one year low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 209 ($2.75). The company has a market capitalization of $215.58 million and a P/E ratio of 9.14.

Securities Trust of Scotland Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

