Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the December 31st total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Security National Financial stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.45% of Security National Financial worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNFCA remained flat at $$5.59 during trading hours on Tuesday. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,051. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $75.38 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Security National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

