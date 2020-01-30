Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.05. Security National Financial has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $6.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.38 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.20%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Security National Financial stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.45% of Security National Financial worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

