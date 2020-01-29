SEI Investments (SEIC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SEI Investments stock opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.74. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.60 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average of $60.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

In other news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $1,878,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,034 shares in the company, valued at $38,012,469.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $584,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,050 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,138. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

