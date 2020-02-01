Selecta Biosciences Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($1.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair began coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

SELB opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.94.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 668,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 233,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 109,806 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 582.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection