Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) Short Interest Update

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,900 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the December 31st total of 816,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

SELB has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 109,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 233,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 668,225 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 39.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SELB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,263. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

