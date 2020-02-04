Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 31st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of SIGI opened at $67.03 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,547,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,118,000 after purchasing an additional 168,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,015,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,536,000 after purchasing an additional 140,417 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 778.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 378,402 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,297,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 65,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

