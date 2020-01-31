SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Up 5.4% in January

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 46,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

SemiLEDs stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.72% and a negative return on equity of 124.84%.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting.

See Also: Overbought