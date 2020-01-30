Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:SIGT) Trading Down 0.1%

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:SIGT) shares fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 178.50 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.37), 47,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 60,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.25 ($2.37).

The stock has a market cap of $87.85 million and a PE ratio of 10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 175.33.

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:SIGT)

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended multi-asset fund of funds launched and managed by Seneca Investment Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of United Kingdom. It focuses on investments across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 3 month LIBOR.

