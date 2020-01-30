SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.39, 10,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 350,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company has a market cap of $10.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 4,568.52% and a negative return on equity of 200.80%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SenesTech Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SenesTech by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 157,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?