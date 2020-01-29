Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the December 31st total of 302,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Senmiao Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AIHS opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Senmiao Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

