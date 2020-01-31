Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.59, approximately 153,958 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 162,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Senmiao Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 37.31%. The business had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

