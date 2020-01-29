Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Sensient Technologies has a payout ratio of 54.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sensient Technologies to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

SXT stock opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.44. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sensient Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

