Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.25 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sequans Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.69.

SQNS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.47. 117,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,086. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $108.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.60.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sequans Communications stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,546 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Sequans Communications worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

