Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Short Interest Up 12.9% in January

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 153,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQNS. ValuEngine upgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sequans Communications stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) by 127.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,546 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Sequans Communications worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of SQNS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.67. 133,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,489. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $109.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

