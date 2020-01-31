Servcorp (ASX:SRV) Shares Down 0.9%

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$4.22 ($2.99) and last traded at A$4.35 ($3.09), approximately 18,204 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.39 ($3.11).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.94 million and a P/E ratio of 78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Servcorp Company Profile (ASX:SRV)

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices; and coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. Its serviced offices include furnished CBD office suites with a receptionist, meeting rooms, IT infrastructure, and support services; and virtual offices provide services, facilities, and IT to businesses.

