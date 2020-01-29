ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $942.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) will announce $942.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $951.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $936.28 million. ServiceNow posted sales of $715.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ServiceNow.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.82.

In other news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total transaction of $38,141.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 29.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $307.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.55. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,709.15, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $184.01 and a 52-week high of $318.84.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

