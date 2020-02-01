ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NOW. Cfra raised ServiceNow from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $347.28.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $338.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.30. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $209.99 and a twelve month high of $343.89. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total transaction of $38,141.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,636.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

