ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $336.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $308.00 to $336.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s current price.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on ServiceNow from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.93.

NOW stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $338.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $209.99 and a 12 month high of $343.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,700,037.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,407,000 after buying an additional 839,780 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,017,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $65,574,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,124,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,414,000 after buying an additional 110,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

