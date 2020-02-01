ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $380.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $332.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra raised ServiceNow from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $347.28.

NOW traded down $3.39 on Thursday, hitting $338.23. 2,432,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $209.99 and a 12 month high of $343.89. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.35 and its 200-day moving average is $272.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

