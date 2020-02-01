ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $390.00 at Robert W. Baird

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $347.28.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $338.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.30. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $209.99 and a 12-month high of $343.89. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 668.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

