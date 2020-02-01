ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $308.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.28.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $338.23. 2,432,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.11. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $209.99 and a 12 month high of $343.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott acquired 3,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,148. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.3% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 28.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?