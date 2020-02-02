ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $345.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.93.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $338.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.70, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $209.99 and a fifty-two week high of $343.89.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total transaction of $38,141.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,636.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

