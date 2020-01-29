ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 18.63%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SFBS. ValuEngine cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $37.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.32. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $40.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,409,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70,819 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,155,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,053,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,642,000 after acquiring an additional 51,797 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 278,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 40,590 shares during the period. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

