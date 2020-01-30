SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Trading Down 1.9%

SES SA (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.78 and last traded at $13.78, 876 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85.

SES Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)

SES SA provides satellite and ground communications solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. The company offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services.

