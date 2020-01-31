Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Shares Up 16.8%

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN)’s stock price shot up 16.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.98, 1,738,311 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,269,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SESN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sesen Bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

The stock has a market cap of $97.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sesen Bio by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 22,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sesen Bio by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 53,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sesen Bio by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 41,128 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sesen Bio by 5,692.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 98,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

