Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW) Insider Warwick Smith Sells 2,040 Shares

Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW) insider Warwick Smith sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$20.55 ($14.57), for a total transaction of A$41,922.00 ($29,731.91).

Shares of Seven Group stock opened at A$19.45 ($13.79) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$18.60. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.92. Seven Group Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of A$14.93 ($10.59) and a 12-month high of A$21.96 ($15.57).

Seven Group Company Profile

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Media Investments, Energy, and Other Investments segments.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

