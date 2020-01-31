Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) Insider Ian Cochrane Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) insider Ian Cochrane sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09), for a total value of £830,000 ($1,091,817.94).

Severfield stock opened at GBX 83 ($1.09) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.54. Severfield PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 60.26 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $253.92 million and a P/E ratio of 15.66.

Severfield (LON:SFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 2.27 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Severfield PLC will post 724.999971 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severfield in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severfield in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

About Severfield

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

