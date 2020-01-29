Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Short Interest Update

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the December 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVBI. JCSD Capital LLC increased its stake in Severn Bancorp by 26.9% in the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 162,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34,378 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Severn Bancorp by 1,651.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Severn Bancorp by 16.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Severn Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 313,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Severn Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Severn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

NASDAQ SVBI opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. Severn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

