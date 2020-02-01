Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,608.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,608 ($34.31) and last traded at GBX 2,597 ($34.16), with a volume of 40083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,589 ($34.06).

SVT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Severn Trent to a “sector performer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Severn Trent to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Severn Trent to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Severn Trent to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 1,863 ($24.51) to GBX 1,986 ($26.12) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Severn Trent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,191.60 ($28.83).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,528.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,237.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a GBX 40.03 ($0.53) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other Severn Trent news, insider Christine Mary Hodgson bought 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,500 ($32.89) per share, with a total value of £50,500 ($66,429.89).

Severn Trent Company Profile (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

