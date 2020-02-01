SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Trading 6.7% Higher

SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16, 1,309,373 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,031,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SG Blocks stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 570,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 2.72% of SG Blocks as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

SG Blocks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc, through SG Building Blocks, Inc (SG Building), provides code engineered cargo shipping containers. SG Building modifies and delivers containers. SG Building enables developers, architects, builders and owners to achieve greener construction. In addition to providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for construction use, SG Building is engaged in structural steel framing systems.

