SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.40

Shares of SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.40 and last traded at $29.16, with a volume of 18715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

SGSOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57.

About SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

