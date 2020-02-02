SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SGS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SGS from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. SGS presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SGSOY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $28.79. 19,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59. SGS has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.81.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

