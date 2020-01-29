Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) PT Lowered to GBX 980 at Liberum Capital

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its price target cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 980 ($12.89) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 915 ($12.04) price target (up from GBX 860 ($11.31)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shaftesbury to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays cut Shaftesbury to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 885 ($11.64) to GBX 789 ($10.38) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Shaftesbury currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 847.17 ($11.14).

Shares of LON:SHB opened at GBX 914 ($12.02) on Monday. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 734 ($9.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 927.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 885.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 107.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.70. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Shaftesbury’s payout ratio is currently 2.12%.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

