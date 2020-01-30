Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Short Interest Down 15.2% in January

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth about $872,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 9.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 48,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMED shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $4.47. 53,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,260. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.22 million, a PE ratio of 74.53, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.23.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

