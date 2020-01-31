Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $6.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.54. 68,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $71.22 million, a PE ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.23. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 48,199 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth $872,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 9.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

