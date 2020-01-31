Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Short Interest Update

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:SJR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.79. 428,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,390. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 14.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 27.6% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

