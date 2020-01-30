Shefali Agarwal Sells 1,843 Shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) insider Shefali Agarwal sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $45,411.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shefali Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Shefali Agarwal sold 2,630 shares of Epizyme stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $53,757.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33. Epizyme Inc has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 468.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Epizyme Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

EPZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Epizyme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 29.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 8.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

